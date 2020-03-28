Akure Explosion Caused By Vehicle Transporting Explosives – Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has said that the explosion which destroyed many property in Akure, the Ondo State capital, was caused by a vehicle carrying explosives.
The governor disclosed this after having an on-the-spot assessment of the situation which saw over 100 houses destroyed.
According to him, the vehicle was transporting explosives to a storage facility in a neighbouring state when it developed fault along the Akure-Owo road.
The personnel who spotted smoke in the vehicle did all they could to extinguish it all to no avail.
This led to a massive explosion that was felt as far as Akure and its environs with causalities yet to be ascertained.
“Following my visit to the scene, I have directed that the area be cordoned off to allow the explosive ordinance department/bomb squad to extricate the vehicle buried underground because it is unclear if there are still explosives that are yet to be detonated,” he said.
“Everything is under control and I will be updating the public on any new developments.”
