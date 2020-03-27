UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Contracts coronavirus

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.

Boris made this known via his twitter account, Friday afternoon.

He wrote: “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this”

Johnson is the latest high profile individual to be affected by the bug that is sweeping the world.

According to World Health Organisation statistics as of 12:00 pm on Friday, there are 9,533 confirmed coronavirus cases and 463 deaths in the UK.