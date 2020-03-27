Toyin Abraham Postpones Release Date For ‘Fate Of Alakada’

Toyin Abraham ‘Fate of Alakada’ (source: Instagram)Award-winning Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has announced the postponement of the release date for her blockbuster movie “Fate Of Alakada”.

Concise News reports that “Fate Of Alakada” which is a sequel to her “Alakada” series was initially scheduled to hit cinemas on April 3, but was postponed till further notice, as a result of coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria.

Recall that states governments have restricted social and religious gatherings to contain the virus in the country.

“Due to everything that has been happening across the world and in Nigeria over coronavirus, everything about Fate of Alakada has been postponed till further notice,” Abraham informed fans and the general public,” she said.