Supreme Court Affirms Matawalle As Zamfara Governor

The Supreme Court has affirmed Muhammad Matawalle of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected Governor of Zamfara State.

In a lead judgment delivered by Justice Inyang Okoro, the apex court also dismissed the application of the All Progressives Congress seeking to review the judgement on the Zamfara governorship election.

The apex court said the application was a gross abuse of court, frivolous and grossly vexatious.

It awarded N2m cost against the APC to be paid to the respondents 1-140.

Justice Okoro further held that the apex court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain an application seeking a review of its own judgment as the finality of the judgment of the supreme court is sealed and cannot be reviewed under any guise.

Justice Centus Nweze, however, disagrees with the other members of the panel as he reads a dissenting judgment upholding the application of the APC.

He insists that it is better to admit an error instead of justifying an error that fails to represent justice. He adds that the Supreme Court can reverse itself.