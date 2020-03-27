NPA Counters NCDC Report, Says Has Not Recorded COVID-19 Case

The Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) has denied recording any coronavirus case.

The NPA said this while reacting to an update made by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday.

The NCDC had reported that the country had recorded 14 new coronavirus cases, bringing the toll to 65.

“Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria and 1 is close contact of a confirmed case,” the centre had tweeted.

But in a series of tweets, the NPA said it had not recorded any case of the virus.

The authority asked the centre to avail it with information of the vessel and names of passengers on board so it could verify and keep proper records.

“Hello @NCDCgov. In respect to the 6 new cases that “were detected on a vessel” in Lagos, the Authority in collaboration with Port Health has not recorded any confirmed cases to date,” the authority said in a tweet midnight Thursday.

“@NCDCgov To enable verification and proper record keeping, kindly avail us with specific details on the name of the Vessel the passengers were on board, and the Terminal or Jetty where they berthed. #CovidNGR #COVID19.”