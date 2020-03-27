Nigeria’s Coronavirus Cases Go Up

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Friday evening confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Abuja and Oyo state.
With this development, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria is 70.
“Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: Three in FCT and two in Oyo State,” the NCDC tweeted.
“As of 08:00 pm, 27th of March, there are 70 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported Nigeria.
“Three have been discharged with one dead.”
Below is a breakdown of cases confirmed by the NCDC (as of Thursday).
Lagos- 44
FCT- 16
Ogun- 3
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 3
Edo- 1
Bauchi-2
Osun-1
Rivers-1
Total: 70
