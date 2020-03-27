Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Friday, March 27th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Friday, March 27th, 2020.

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, will get N10 billion from the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to battle coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state. Lagos has recorded 44 of the 65 cases of coronavirus so far reported in Africa’s most populous nation.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Thursday evening confirmed 14 additional coronavirus cases, bringing the total number in the country to 65. While 12 of the 14 cases were recorded in Lagos, two cases were confirmed in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Lawmakers in Lagos, southwest Nigeria, on Thursday passed a bill to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state. The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, made this known during plenary.

President Muhammadu Buhari returned to the office on Wednesday after testing negative for the coronavirus. However, this news platform understands that the President worked from home on Thursday as the office was closed for fumigation.

The minister of state, labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, says God allowed coronavirus to afflict humans so they can retrace their steps to Him. Nearly 500,000 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded worldwide — with more than 16,000 deaths. Nigeria has recorded 65 cases as of Thursday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned that Chloroquine has not been approved for the treatment of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Director-General of NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, gave the warning in Abuja on Thursday, while reacting to the recent media reports that suggested that chloroquine could protect people from COVID-19 or treat COVID-19 in patients.

The government of Bauchi state, northeast Nigeria, has confirmed a second case of coronavirus (COVID-19). The second case is a 62-year-old man and a close friend of the state governor, Bala Mohammed, according to the Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Aliyu Maigoro. This comes two days after the government confirmed that Governor Mohammed had tested positive for the disease.

The Nigerian government on Thursday said it was considering placing a ban on inter-state traveling within the country due to coronavirus. Nigeria’s minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, made this known at a media briefing, saying this will limit the spread of the disease from one state that has recorded case to the one which doesn’t have any.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Benue state has suspended Sunday worship, weddings and other celebrations for two weeks over COVID-19. CAN chairman in the north-central state, Reverend Akpen Leva, warned that burials should also be restricted to only close family members of the deceased.

Manchester United forward Odion Ighalo has been offered a two-year contract extension worth more than £400,000 per week by his parent club Shanghai Shenhua, reports Sky Sports. It is understood that the Chinese club want to reward the Nigerian striker for his good form at United, where has scored four goals in his first three starts.

