Nigeria Records 14 New Coronavirus Cases (See Breakdown)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Thursday evening confirmed 14 additional coronavirus cases, bringing the total number in the country to 65.
Concise News reports that while 12 of the 14 cases were recorded in Lagos, one each was confirmed in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, and Bauchi.
“Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 1 is close contact of a confirmed case,” the NCDC tweeted.
CORRECTION:
We noticed an error in our update at 8:35pm. It should be:
14 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in FCT, 1 IN BAUCHI & 12 in Lagos
Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers & 2 are close contacts of confirmed cases pic.twitter.com/Pe6owiXBKB
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 26, 2020
Below is a breakdown of cases confirmed by the NCDC (as of Thursday).
Lagos- 44
FCT- 13
Ogun- 3
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 1
Edo- 1
Bauchi-2
Osun-1
Rivers-1
Total: 65 confirmed cases
