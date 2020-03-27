Home » Nigeria Records 14 New Coronavirus Cases (See Breakdown)

By - 2 hours on March 27, 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Thursday evening confirmed 14 additional coronavirus cases, bringing the total number in the country to 65.

Concise News reports that while 12 of the 14 cases were recorded in Lagos, one each was confirmed in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, and Bauchi.

“Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 1 is close contact of a confirmed case,” the NCDC tweeted.

Below is a breakdown of cases confirmed by the NCDC (as of Thursday).

Lagos- 44
FCT- 13
Ogun- 3
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 1
Edo- 1
Bauchi-2
Osun-1
Rivers-1

Total: 65 confirmed cases

