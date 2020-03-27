Latest Biafra News Online Update Today Friday, March 27th 2020

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines on Concise News for today, Friday, March 27th, 2020.

Here are the latest Biafra news headlines

COVID-19: Kanu Reacts As Abba Kyari Tests Positive

The leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has reacted to the news that Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, tested positive for coronavirus.

Kyari, who recently returned from Germany, tested positive for the deadly disease. Read more here.

Kanu Claims Biafrans Have Submitted Case To UN Special Rapporteur

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has claimed that the Biafran people on Wednesday submitted materials chronicling human rights abuses perpetrated in Nigeria to Agnes Callamard, a Special Rapporteur on Extra-Judicial Executions at the United Nations (UN).

The pro-Biafra leader is ramping up diplomatic outreach that will compel a Biafran Referendum. Read more here.

Kanu’s Counsel Urges Ndigbo To Stay At Home Amid Coronavirus

As the world intensifies its battle against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu and the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Aloy Ejimakor, has asked Igbo people of Nigeria to “go home and lock your doors”.

The outspoken legal practitioner enjoined his tribesmen to adhere to the social-distancing guidelines.

He as well went scriptural in offering his advice. Read more here.

And that’s all on the latest Biafra news headlines on Concise News for today. More Biafra and Nigerian news headlines are on this dependable website! Do enjoy the rest of your day.