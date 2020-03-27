Govt Urged To Embark On Spiritual Warfare To Curb Coronavirus

In the wake of coronavirus outbreaks in Nigeria, the traditional ruler of Owerre autonomous community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, Igwe Emeka Ugwu on Friday urged governments at all levels to seek traditional means in tackling the disease.

Speaking with journalist on ongoing public enlightenment on the fight against coronavirus in Nsukka said the native doctors, soothsayers, traditional herbal medicine dealers are known for curing strange diseases.

“Government at all levels should not watch people suffer and die without exploring all possible means for cure to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“While government wait and hope on scientists for solution to nip the spread of the pandemic virus in the bud, native doctors, soothsayers and traditional herbal medicine dealers have to be consulted for solution. Nigeria survived HIV/AIDS, lassa fever, Ebola among others and still survive Coronavirus pandemic” he said.

“Some native doctors have supernatural gifts and potentials in curing strange diseases, therefore government should engage them to embark on spiritual warfare to curb the menace because it’s a matter of life and death.

“The disease is not an ordinary one hence the need to involve all and sundry in the quest for solution to the cure for the pandemic virus,” he said.

“Nature will not allow this virus to harm any of my subjects because it is not our disease. Our land will protect us against it.”