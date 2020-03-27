Davido’s Fiancee Chioma Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Chioma Rowland, the fiancee of award-winning singer and DMW boss, Davido, has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was announced in an Instagram post by Davido, who recently returned from the United States.

According to the singer, himself, Chioma, their son and 31 others ran a test but only his fiancee came out positive.

“Hey everyone ! I came back recently from America after cancelling tour. My fiancé Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby,” the singer wrote.

“We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine but because of our recent travel history we decided to take ourselves and our all close associates we’ve come in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March. Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby.

“We are however doing perfectly fine and she is even still yet to show any symptoms whatsoever. She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self isolation for the minimum 14 days. I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your endless love and prayers in advance and to urge everyone to please stay at home as we control the spread of this virus! Together we can beat this!”