The health ministry in Tunisia on Friday said it reported 30 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 227.

This was disclosed in a statement by the ministry, which said out of a total of 2,045 lab tests, 227 cases were tested positive from 20 provinces out of 24.

Tunisia’s first confirmed case has recovered, while six more deaths from the coronavirus are reported in Ariana, Sousse, Mahdia, Sfax, El Kef and Tataouine provinces, the statement noted.

As of Friday, more than 17,888 people have been placed under quarantine in Tunisia, of whom 8,845 have completed the quarantine period.

According to figures from the ministry, the governorates of Tunis, Ariana and Ben Arous are highly affected areas with 55, 34 and 23 cases respectively.

On Thursday, Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said that Tunisia was in “state of war” against the pandemic.