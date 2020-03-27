COVID-19: Kaduna Govt Imposes Curfew Throughout State

Kaduna state government on Thursday, imposed a curfew all over the state, in order to contain the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

The deputy governor Hadiza Balarabe, who disclosed this in a statewide broadcast, said the decision was in line with the 1999 Constitution.

According to her, some of the state’s residents have disregarded directives earlier issued to contain the disease.

Balarabe said: “This is in exercise of the powers vested in the Governor by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria1999, (as amended), Sections 2 and 8 of the Quarantine Act 1926 and the Kaduna State Public Health Law of 1917.”

“Kaduna State has been declared a public health area, coronavirus is hereby declared as a dangerous, infectious disease within the meaning of the Quarantine Act.”

She said the Standing Committee on COVID-19 prevention met on Thursday to review global and national developments relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Committee also considered reports of unsatisfactory compliance levels with the preventive measures that have been outlined by the government in repeated announcements, and with increasing severity, over the past seven days.

“Apart from flouting the directive against large gatherings, there were also reports of certain persons not obeying the ban announced on motorcycle taxis and ‘Keke-Napep ’tricycles. As from midnight of Thursday, 26th March2020, all residents of Kaduna State must stay at home. No offices, businesses of any sort or places of worship are allowed to open.

‘’The only category of persons exempted are workers in essential services such as health workers, the fire service and security personnel,” she added.

The deputy governor further warned that the curfew would be strictly enforced by the security agencies, adding that ‘’they have clear directives for the immediate arrest and prosecution of any person that violates the measures. ‘’

‘’Churches and mosques will be shut, there will no congregational prayers or services either within these places of worship or outdoors.

‘’Wedding events and all social gatherings are strictly prohibited while these emergency measures remain in place,’’ she concluded.