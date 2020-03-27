COVID-19: Buhari Appreciates Atiku, Dangote, Elumelu, Others For Contributions

President Muhammadu Buhari has saluted public-spirited Nigerians and organisations for contributing to the fight against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday, commended members of the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against Covid-19.

He lauded the members of the Coalition, namely; Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu of BUA Group, Femi Otedola, Tony Elumelu, Herbert Wigwe, Segun Agbaje and Jim Ovia of UBA, Access, GTB, and Zenith Banks, respectively, for contributing N1 billion each.

He also commended them for being in the vanguard of encouraging others in the private sector to do same.

President Buhari noted with delight that UBA had equally donated the sum of N5 billion to Nigeria and Africa, while the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had pledged N50 million.

According to him, First Bank is partnering with government, the UN and innovative technological firms to provide e-learning solutions to at least one million children under its ‘Keep Them Engaged, Keep Them Safe’ initiative.

The President extolled every other helping hand that had been lent by individuals, groups and organizations, which may not necessarily be in the public domain, noting that ”God who sees all things will abundantly recompense”.

President Buhari recommended these laudable strides to other high net-worth Nigerians and organizations, stressing that hand in hand, the country would overcome the challenges brought by the pandemic, and chart new course in nationalism and brotherhood.