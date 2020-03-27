Coronavirus: Spain Death Toll Hits 4,858 As 769 Die In 24 Hours

The Spanish government on Friday, reported that 769 coronavirus patients died over the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 4, 858.

The number of COVID-19 cases has exceeded 64,000, with 7,900 confirmed in the past 24 hours, NAN reports.

Recall that Spanish became the second most hit country on Wednesday, after surpassing China.

In its daily updates, the ministry said 4,000 patients are in serious condition with an overall death toll of 4,858.

Meanwhile, 9,600 people have recovered from the illness.

The capital city of Madrid and the surrounding region remains the worst-hit, with over 19,200 cases and 2,400 dead.