Coronavirus: Oshiomhole’s Tests Result Revealed

By - 4 hours on March 27, 2020
A street in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, nearly deserted after Nigerian government ordered workers to work from home (image courtesy: Callistus Ewelike/NAN)

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has tested negative to coronavirus, the party announced Friday.

“The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has tested negative to coronavirus,” APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said in a statement.

“Following fears, he could have physically interacted with person(s) who tested positive to the coronavirus, Oshiomhole presented himself for a test on Thursday and it has just been confirmed that the result returned negative.”

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Friday evening confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Abuja and Oyo state.

With this development, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria is 70.

“Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: Three in FCT and two in Oyo State,” the NCDC tweeted.

