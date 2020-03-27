Coronavirus: Obasanjo Makes Vital Donation In Ogun State

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has donated his former residence at the Presidential Hilltop, Abeokuta, Ogun State, for use as an Isolation Centre for victims of coronavirus.

As of now, Africa’s most populous nation has confirmed 70 cases with Ogun, Obasanjo’s home state, recording three.

Spokesman for the former Nigerian leader, Kehinde Akinyemi, said the 32-room facility had been handed over to the government of Ogun state for immediate takeover.

“And I think those who can in one way or another assist in this situation should do so,” a statement from him read.

It is understood that the facility is located off the Presidential Boulevard, Oke Sari, Abeokuta.

Below is a breakdown of cases confirmed by the NCDC (as of Friday).

Lagos- 44

FCT- 16

Ogun- 3

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 3

Edo- 1

Bauchi-2

Osun-1

Rivers-1

Total: 70