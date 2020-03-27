Coronavirus: Lagos Shutdown Imminent – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Friday said a total shutdown of Nigeria’s commercial centre over the outbreak of coronavirus was imminent.

Concise News reports that Lagos has recorded more than half of the 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

And Sanwo-Olu, in a live broadcast, said the state government was moving in the direction of total shutdown once a particular figure was arrived at, but he did not disclose the figure.

“We are moving in the direction of curfew soon, there are numbers we need to see before that will happen but we have not seen that yet,” he said.

The number one citizen of Lagos urged residents of the state to stay indoors if they were not on essential services.

He also said that with three people already discharged, the government was looking at discharging five or six more patients who had now tested negative.

Sanwo-Olu said government had opened about 50 temporary markets in public schools in the neighbourhood where people could purchase foodstuff at cheaper rate, saying that the markets would be opened once in two days.

Below is a breakdown of cases confirmed by the NCDC (as of Friday).

Lagos- 44

FCT- 16

Ogun- 3

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 3

Edo- 1

Bauchi-2

Osun-1

Rivers-1

Total: 70