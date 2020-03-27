Coronavirus: Kylie Jenner Donates Whopping Amount To Doctors

As part of her efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic, top entrepreneur and reality star Kylie Jenner has donated a sum of one million dollars to the United States.

Jenner’s contribution will be used for purchase of thousands of face masks and other protective gear used by healthcare professionals, TMZ reports.

Dr. Thais Aliabadi, who delivered Stormi, Jenner’s daughter, thanked her for the generous gift Wednesday, saying, “I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude.

“I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true.”

She continues, “I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU Kylie Jenner.

“You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much.”

Kylie joins a growing list of celebs to make serious donations to the efforts …Arnold Schwarzenegger also donated one million dollars and companies like Apple and Yelp have pledged masks and money to the fight.

The reality show star Kylie Jenner has been named the youngest self-made billionaire of all time by Forbes magazine.