Coronavirus: CAN Suspends Sunday Worship, Weddings For Two Weeks

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Benue state has suspended Sunday worship, weddings and other celebrations for two weeks over COVID-19.

CAN chairman in the north-central state, Reverend Akpen Leva, warned that burials should also be restricted to only close family members of the deceased.

“With effect from April 1, 2020, we will encourage Churches to enforce smaller units of congregational worships of not more than 50 persons. We also recommend suspension of Sunday services and masses for the next two weeks to monitor the situation,” he said in an address to the Christian community.

“Christians are encouraged to continue with home devotions, as crusades, conventions, revivals, vigils, refresher courses and camps are hereby suspended until further directives. We can use online preaching, among other avenues.

“We advise proprietors of all mission-based and theological schools to comply with the state government directives by closing all Christian schools on or before March 27 (today).”

The CAN leader urged Churches to observe safety measures prescribed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

“In this regard, Christians are advised to avoid touching their eyes, noses and mouths with unwashed hands,” he said.