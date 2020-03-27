Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Reveals What Is Deadlier Than Coronavirus In Nigeria

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that his ‘bigotry’ is deadlier than the coronavirus currently ravaging the whole world.

According to Kanu, who made this declaration through his Twitter page, the Buhari’s bigotry begat Python Dance which he said encouraged Fulani terrorism.

The IPOB leader added that in Nigeria, one is likely to die from terrorism and bigotry than from coronavirus which happens to be the most feared disease in the world today.

He concluded by saying that self-determination is the mother of all social-distancing.

In 2017, Buhari approved a military operation code-named Operation Python Dance II in the South-Eastern part of the country. The operation caused a lot of controversies with IPOB claiming a lot of its members were killed by the military.