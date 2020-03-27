Popular Kannywood actor Ali Nuhu has debunked claims on testing positive for coronavirus, Concise News understands.

Nuhu, who also graced 7th Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), while speaking with BBC, said the announcement made by the Lagos state government was uncalled for.

Recall that the state ministry of health, Akin Abayomi had said that celebrities who attended the event should be under self-isolation as they might likely be at risk of contracting the disease.

Nuhu said the event was also attended by people of South Africa and other countries, but no alarm was raised over the pandemic.

”It has been almost two weeks now that we attended the Lagos event and therefore, I believed I am free of the COVID-19 which does not require such long period to manifest.”

He said that despite the directive, no health worker followed up on their health status..

The actor said the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) had said there was no need to conduct any test on them.

“The center for disease control has discovered that the person suspected to have contracted the virus, is negative, they asked us to self isolate, that they will come and conduct test on us but till date, they have not come, they must have known that this issue is a hoax.’

“The NCDC officials have asked us to continue with our normal activities.They said if we feel any strange development in our body,we should let them know.”