Ajax Star, Nouri Wakes Up From Coma After Nearly Three Years

Abdelhak Nouri, Ajax midfielder, has miraculously awoken from a coma after two years and nine months, Concise News reports.

Nouri suffered a cardiac arrhythmia attack in July 2017, causing him to collapse on the pitch.

Doctors warned Nouri’s family that the Dutchman would never fully recover after he was permanently brain damaged from the incident.

Abderrahim, Nouri’s brother, however, told Dutch TV show De Wereld Draait Door: “He has not been home very long, we take care of him there now. I must say that since he is at home it is going much better than before in the hospital.

“He is aware of where he is, he is back in a familiar environment with his family.

“He’s no longer in a coma. He’s very bedridden and still very dependent on us.”

The 22-year-old had collapsed during a pre-season friendly game between Ajax and Werder Bremen.

He was revived on the pitch and airlifted to hospital but the brain damage left him in a permanently vegetative state.

Due to the incident, he was forced to communicate with his eyebrows.