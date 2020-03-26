Twitter Reacts To Shanghai Shenhua’s Huge Offer For Ighalo

Twitter users are reacting to Thursday’s news that Manchester United loanee, Odion Ighalo, has been offered a two-year contract extension worth more than £400,000 per week by his parent club Shanghai Shenhua of China.

Concise News reports that the Asian club want to reward the Nigerian striker for his good form at the Red Devils, where he has netted four times in his first three starts.

The 30-year-old’s stay in England expires on May 31 but, it is likely to be extended until June 30 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ighalo’s current contract with his basic team in China expires in December 2022 and Shanghai want to keep him until December 2024.

According to Sky Sports, the new deal would see the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2019 top scorer earn £400,000 a week before tax – which will of course flatter anybody.

The former Super Eagles frontman has always said it has been a dream playing for United, a club he has been a lifelong fan of. But now, he has an extremely tough decision to make: money or ‘keeping the dream alive’!

Check out some comments regarding Shanghai Shenhua's reported offer for Ighalo:

