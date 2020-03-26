Taylor Swift Goes On Giving Spree, Stuns Fans With $3,000 Each

Just like Nigerian celebrities who are assisting their fans in the wake of economic situation triggered by coronavirus, American singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift has given out $3,000 dollars each to her fans.
One of the fans was Samantha Jacobson who had lost her job and expressed her pain for not being able to contribute to Taylor’s charity fund.
“I wish so badly that I could donate to the link Taylor provided [to the charity Feeding America] but because of COVID-19 my job, my only source of income, is closed for a minimum of 30 days. I have no job, no income, no way to pay my bills rn. If anyone happens to be able to donate and has it in their hearts to do so, anything really really helps with bills right now,” Jacobson wrote on Tumblr.
However, on Wednesday, Swift acknowledged Jacobson’s tweet and gave her a sum of $3,000.
OHHHHH MY FUCKINGGGGFFF SHUT HP SHUT UPS BUT IP SHUT UP THIS CANT BE HAPPENING I CANT STOP SHAKONT I CANT STOP CRUING WHAT THE FUCK TULORLRL pic.twitter.com/8wKUbDfS2x
— samantha (@manthapaige13) March 25, 2020
Another fan in New York, Holly Turner also tweeted that she received $3,000 from Swift on Wednesday.
i made a post on tumblr about how i was scared i wouldn't be able to stay living in NYC because of what corona has done to the music industry. @taylorswift13 literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. i cannot even believe my eyes right now pic.twitter.com/3hAxkSVvGo
— holly turner (@ittybittyholly) March 25, 2020
