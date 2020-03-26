Home » ‘Stay At Home’ Directive: Naira Marley Laments Unavailability Of Power Supply

‘Stay At Home’ Directive: Naira Marley Laments Unavailability Of Power Supply

By - 1 hour on March 26, 2020
While Nigerians have been asked to stay at home to contain coronavirus, singer, Naira Marley has lamented unavailability of power supply.

Concise News reports that some of the states in Nigeria have given directed residents to be mindful of social gatherings and stay at home.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the “Tesumole” crooner slammed the government for asking people to stay at home without make provisions for power supply.

“You want people to stay at home but NEPA don’t wanna give us light….Issoright Issokay, ” he tweeted.

