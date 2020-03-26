Seun Kuti Slams ‘Oga Buhari’, Lawmkers Over ‘Sit At Home’ Directive

Afrobeats star Seun Kuti seems not pleased with government’s directive that Nigerians should stay at home, in order to curtail coronavirus outbreaks in the country.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Kuti slammed President Muhammadu Buhari and lawmakers for making such order without making provisions for how citizens will feed.

OGA GENERAL BUHARI AND NASS WETIN B UNA ECONOMY STIMULUS PACKAGE FOR D CONTRI? AS COVIK ONE NINE DON TAKEOVER D CONTRI AND UNA ASK Us CITIZENS TO SIDDON FOR HOUSE — Seun Anikulapo Kuti (@RealSeunKuti) March 26, 2020

In another tweet, Kuti said the government was only copying the western countries with their directives.

SINCE OUR RULERS SABI COPY OYINBO STYLE AND DEM ASK Us TO SIDDON 4 HOUSE, WE D PEOPLE WANT TO KNOW, WAT IS D ECONOMY STIMULUS PACKAGE DIS GOVT DON PLAN FOR THOSE WEY GO LOSE DER JOBS AND SALARIES, WEY NO GO FIT PAY RENT, SELF EMPLOY BIZNEZ(WHICH NA IM MOST NAIJA DEY DO), ETC? — Seun Anikulapo Kuti (@RealSeunKuti) March 26, 2020

