Nollywood actor, Alkali Matt, known for his role as Dareng in Africa Magic series “Halita” has died while filming a movie.

Concise News understands that Darend died in Keffi, Nassarawa state on Tuesday, March 24.

According to Dimbo Atiya, founder of familiar grounds media who announced his death, the actor died at about 7pm on the said date.

In a post on her social media handle, she wrote, ”Familiar Grounds Media would like to send our deepest condolences to the family of AKALI MATHEW who played the character of DARENG on the TV Series HALITA.

”He was one of our much-valued cast, who died on the 24th of March 2020.

”This extremely sad event took place suddenly while he was filming on another set for an Epic movie in a village near Keffi.

”This has come as a rude shock to us all and we pray that the Lord will grant his family the fortitude to bear this great loss.

”From all of us at Familiar Grounds we say Rest in Power DARENG.”