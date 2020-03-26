Nnamdi Kanu Claims Biafrans Have Submitted Case To UN Special Rapporteur

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has claimed that the Biafran people on Wednesday submitted materials chronicling human rights abuses perpetrated in Nigeria to Agnes Callamard, a Special Rapporteur on Extra-Judicial Executions at the United Nations (UN), Concise News reports.

The pro-Biafra leader is ramping up diplomatic outreach that will compel a Biafran Referendum.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari had many times stressed that Nigeria will remain united despite incessant demands from some parts of the country that want independence.

In a seven-tweet thread yesterday, the self-exiled Kanu said the materials to Callamard is a call to the UN’s attention to “the massacre of Christians by Fulani extremists”.

Kanu’s claim on the Fulanis could be one of the propaganda tools his outlawed IPOB is known for though.

The lead Biafra apostle posted on his known Twitter page: “Today, the Biafran people submitted materials chronicling #humanrights abuses perpetrated against #Biafrans in #Nigeria to @AgnesCallamard, Special Rapporteur at the @UN.

“Our goal is to ensure that the human rights violations occurring across #Nigeria will be acknowledged and confronted, perpetrators will be prosecuted, and religious minorities across Nigeria will be protected by the international community.

“The materials submitted today to @AgnesCallamard @UN were signed by me, as the leader of #IPOB, as well as IPOB U.S. National Coordinator Dr. Clement Okoro, and 22 state coordinators from across the U.S.

“The submission to the @UN documents 12 incidents in which #Biafrans were subject to severe human rights abuses, ranging from indiscriminate arrests to mass executions, carried out by #Nigerian military, police & security forces.

“Most notable amongst these atrocities is the killing by #Nigerian military forces 150 #Biafrans in May ’16. These innocent civilians were celebrating Biafran Remembrance Day & commemorating the approximately 2M Biafrans that lost their lives during the Nigerian Civil War.

“The number of human rights abuses being committed against minorities and those with dissenting views in #Nigeria, including members of the #IPOB, over the past five years have increased dramatically both in scale and heinousness

“The materials call to @AgnesCallamard & @UN’s attention to the massacre of Christians by #Fulani extremists – a group that the 2019 Global Terrorism Index estimates is deadlier than #BokoHaram.”