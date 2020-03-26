Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Thursday, March 26th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Thursday, March 26th, 2020.

1. Coronavirus: What Nigerian Govt Will Do With Patients – Buhari Aide

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration will “pray along” with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in Nigeria, spokesman for President said Wednesday. As of now, Africa’s most populous nation has confirmed 46 coronavirus cases, of which one has died and two discharged. Femi Adesina, who made reference to the recovery of the index case in Lagos, said the virus was not a death sentence.

2. Wike Takes ‘Painful Decisions’ As COVID-19 Spreads In Nigeria

Governor Nyesom Wike has announced the closure of air, sea and land borders into Rivers state, southern Nigeria, with effect from Thursday, March 26, 2020, as a result of the spread of coronavirus in the country. Wike, in a state broadcast on Wednesday, said Rivers, one of the oil-producing states in Nigeria, took the ‘painful decisions’ to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has pledged N50 million to a coronavirus relief fund for Nigerians that have contracted the dreaded virus. Atiku made this known in a statement he personally issued on Wednesday.

4. Yemi Osinbajo: Nigeria’s Vice President Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has tested negative for the deadly disease. Special Adviser to the President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, disclosed this on his social media handles on Wednesday morning. According to him, the Vice President’s results returned negative after he underwent a test on Tuesday,

The governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, has fired back at people asking him to go for test to determine his coronavirus status. Bello received several calls including that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because he had met the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, who is infected with the virus.

Frank Okiye, the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), the state government announced Wednesday. “The index case of coronavirus in Edo State, is the Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Frank Okiye. He travelled to United Kingdom, he came back and went into self-isolation. He sent his sample for testing and it came out positive,” Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu told journalists.

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has gone into self-isolation after his close contact with the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Muhammed, and Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, who have both tested positive for coronavirus. In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said the governor had sent his samples for testing.

8. Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), says palace on Wednesday. Prince Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, has been heir to the British throne for more than six decades. The 71-year-old is displaying mild symptoms of COVID-19 “but otherwise remains in good health”, Clarence House said in a statement.

9. Bauchi Governor’s Brother Kidnapped

Bauchi State Governor’s older brother, Adamu Mohammed Duguri, has been reportedly kidnapped. Duguri was allegedly abducted on Wednesday evening at Anguwar Jaki in Bauchi metropolis. Duguri was kidnapped barely 24 hours after his brother, Governor Bala Mohammed, confirmed he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Youth and Sports Development Minister in Nigeria, Sunday Dare, has commended the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for postponing the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. According to Dare, “the IOC must be commended for postponing the Olympics in the best interest of the whole world. This is in response to the general calls across the globe to have it moved to a time when the virus would have abated.

