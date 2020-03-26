Nigeria Confirms More Coronavirus Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Wednesday night confirmed five new cases of the COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 51.

Two of the cases are in Abuja, two in Lagos, while one is in Rivers state.

The NCDC explained that three of the infected persons are returning travelers into Nigeria while the other two are close contacts of a previously confirmed case.

Below is a breakdown of the confirmed cases (as of Wednesday).

Lagos – 32

FCT (Abuja) – 10

Ogun – 3

Ekiti – 1

Oyo – 1

Edo – 1

Bauchi – 1

Osun – 1

Rivers – 1

Nigerians have since been advised to observe high respiratory hygiene and social distancing as staying at least six feet away from other people lessens one’s chances of catching COVID-19.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state had announced the closure of air, sea and land borders into the state with effect from Thursday, March 26, 2020, as a result of the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Wike closes all Rivers borders

Wike, in a state broadcast on Wednesday, said Rivers, one of the oil-producing states in Nigeria, took the ‘painful decisions’ to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“All Land and Sea Borders will be closed. Vehicular movements in an out of the state have been banned. In essence no vehicle will leave Rivers State for any other State and no vehicle will be allowed to enter the state,” the governor had said.

What Nigerian Govt Will Do With Patients – Buhari Aide

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration will “pray along” with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in Nigeria, spokesman for President said Wednesday.

Femi Adesina, who made reference to the recovery of the index case in Lagos, said the virus was not a death sentence.

He assured Nigerians that those infected would receive adequate medical attention,

“We also will pray along with the persons, give them our goodwill and best wishes and they will surely come out of it. Even the index case of the coronavirus disease in Nigeria recovered and has been discharged,” he told State House correspondents.

“God that has shown us mercy thus far will continue to show that mercy. Anybody that test positive is not a death sentence, they will be attended to, they will be tested and they will be fine.”