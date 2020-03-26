Man United Loanee Idion Ighalo Offered £400k-a-week By Shenhua

Manchester United loanee Odion Ighalo has been offered a two-year contract extension worth more than £400,000 per week by his parent club Shanghai Shenhua, reports Sky Sports.

It is understood that the Chinese club want to reward the Nigerian striker for his good form at United, where has scored four goals in his first three starts.

The 30-year-old’s loan in England expires on May 31 but, it is likely to be extended until June 30 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ighalo’s current contract expires in December 2022 and Shanghai want to keep him until December 2024.

The new deal would see Ighalo earn £400,000 a week before tax, which is said to have flattered the striker.

His focus, though, is on United until his loan spell expires. He will wait to see if United offer him a permanent deal before making a final decision on his future.