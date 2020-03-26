List Of Markets Shut Down By Lagos Govt Over COVID-19

The Lagos State government has released the names of the markets to be closed in line with its directives to shut down non-essential markets in the state to control the spread of COVID-19.
According to the State Government, the following markets do not sell essential products like food items and medical supplies and will be shut down from Thursday 26th of March until further notice.
They are:
1. GSM village, Airport road, Ikeja.
2. Mandilaz market in Lagos island.
3. Oluwole market in Lagos island.
4. Ogba market.
5. Ladipo Market.
6. Arena market oshodi.
7. Oshodi market.
8. Lawason market.
9. Kantangua market.
10. Alaba international market.
11. Trade fair market.
12. Igando market, Alimosho, Abule-egba.
13. Ebute ero market.
14. Computer village, Ikeja.
15. Balogun market in Lagos island.
16. Iyana-ipaja.
17. Agege market.
