Keyamo Says Coronavirus Is Punishment From God

The minister of state, labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, says God allowed coronavirus to afflict humans so they can retrace their steps back to Him.

There are about 400,000 cases of COVID-19 around the world — with more than 16,000 deaths. Nigeria has recorded 51 cases as of Wednesday.

In a tweet on Thursday, the minister said Nigerians should ask for forgiveness and also follow the directives of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“God has allowed COVID-19 to afflict the human race only to redirect our steps back to Him,” he tweeted.

“We have so distorted God’s Word to suit our own human weaknesses and satisfy our greed, even in supposed Holy Places. We should collectively ask for forgiveness & it will all end in praise.

“Aside the spiritual angle to this scourge, we must all work and pray; God can only help those who help themselves. Those our recalcitrant Pastors must realise this. All the directives of

@NCDCgov must be followed to the letter by all and sundry before it can quickly end in praise.”