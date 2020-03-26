Find Out Week 38 Pool Result For This Weekend

This is the week 38 2020 UK football pool fixtures and panel games originally scheduled for all divisions this weekend.
Concise News allows you to follow all UK’s football tournament standings by pool result for week 38 2020.
Week 38 2020 Coupon Pool Information
Panel: All
The Football Pools Results updated after Full Time while Pools Panel (PP) comes before Half Time.
Football Coupon Results
WEEK 38 – UK 2019/2020 , 28-Mar-2020
|#
|Past Coupon Results
|Result
|Status
|1
|Accrington
|(P) x (P)
|Coventry
|Panel
|2
|Bristol R.
|(P) x (P)
|Rochdale
|Panel
|3
|Burton A.
|(P) x (P)
|Doncaster
|Panel
|4
|Fleetwood
|(P) x (P)
|Bolton
|Panel
|5
|Lincoln
|(P) x (P)
|Wimbledon
|Panel
|6
|Oxford Utd.
|(P) x (P)
|Portsmouth
|Panel
|7
|Peterboro
|(P) x (P)
|Blackpool
|Panel
|8
|Rotherham
|(P) x (P)
|Gillingham
|Panel
|9
|Shrewsbury
|(P) x (P)
|Wycombe
|Panel
|10
|Southend
|(P) x (P)
|Sunderland
|Panel
|11
|Tranmere
|(P) x (P)
|Milton K.D.
|Panel
|12
|Colchester
|(P) x (P)
|Mansfield
|Panel
|13
|Crawley
|(P) x (P)
|Cambridge U.
|Panel
|14
|Exeter
|(P) x (P)
|Bradford C.
|Panel
|15
|Forest G.
|(P) x (P)
|Cheltenham
|Panel
|16
|Grimsby
|(P) x (P)
|Plymouth
|Panel
|17
|Leyton O.
|(P) x (P)
|Morecambe
|Panel
|18
|Macclesfield
|(P) x (P)
|Carlisle
|Panel
|19
|Northampton
|(P) x (P)
|Oldham
|Panel
|20
|Port Vale
|(P) x (P)
|Crewe
|Panel
|21
|Salford C.
|(P) x (P)
|Newport Co.
|Panel
|22
|Stevenage
|(P) x (P)
|Scunthorpe
|Panel
|23
|Walsall
|(P) x (P)
|Swindon
|Panel
|24
|Alloa
|(P) x (P)
|Dunfermline
|Panel
|25
|Dundee
|(P) x (P)
|Queen O’Sth
|Panel
|26
|East Fife
|(P) x (P)
|Clyde
|Panel
|27
|Forfar
|(P) x (P)
|Falkirk
|Panel
|28
|Peterhead
|(P) x (P)
|Montrose
|Panel
|29
|Stranraer
|(P) x (P)
|Dumbarton
|Panel
|30
|Annan
|(P) x (P)
|Brechin
|Panel
|31
|Cowdenbeath
|(P) x (P)
|Stenhsemuir
|Panel
|32
|Edinburgh C.
|(P) x (P)
|Cove R.
|Panel
|33
|Elgin
|(P) x (P)
|Queens Pk
|Panel
|34
|Stirling A.
|(P) x (P)
|Albion R.
|Panel
|35
|Barrow
|(P) x (P)
|Stockport
|Panel
|36
|Boreham W.
|(P) x (P)
|Dagenham
|Panel
|37
|Bromley
|(P) x (P)
|Aldershot
|Panel
|38
|Dover
|(P) x (P)
|Barnet
|Panel
|39
|Fylde
|(P) x (P)
|Hartlepool
|Panel
|40
|Halifax T.
|(P) x (P)
|Wrexham
|Panel
|41
|Maidenhead
|(P) x (P)
|Torquay
|Panel
|42
|Notts Co.
|(P) x (P)
|Harrogate
|Panel
|43
|Solihull M.
|(P) x (P)
|Chorley
|Panel
|44
|Sutton Utd.
|(P) x (P)
|Eastleigh
|Panel
|45
|Woking
|(P) x (P)
|Chesterfield
|Panel
|46
|Yeovil
|(P) x (P)
|Ebbsfleet
|Panel
|47
|Alfreton
|(P) x (P)
|Altrincham
|Panel
|48
|Bradford PA
|(P) x (P)
|Gateshead
|Panel
|49
|Chester
|(P) x (P)
|Kettering
|Panel
