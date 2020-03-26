Home » Find Out Week 38 Pool Result For This Weekend

Find Out Week 38 Pool Result For This Weekend

By - 55 mins on March 26, 2020
Liverpool’s Sadio Mane wheels away after his goal at Norwich (Photo Courtesy: Liverpool website)

This is the week 38 2020 UK football pool fixtures and panel games originally scheduled for all divisions this weekend.

Concise News allows you to follow all UK’s football tournament standings by pool result for week 38 2020.

Week 38 2020 Coupon Pool Information

Panel: All

The Football Pools Results updated after Full Time while Pools Panel (PP) comes before Half Time.

Football Coupon Results

ICYMI: Find Out Week 37 2020 UK Football Pool Fixtures, Panel

WEEK 38 – UK 2019/2020 , 28-Mar-2020

# Past Coupon Results Result Status
1 Accrington (P) x (P) Coventry Panel
2 Bristol R. (P) x (P) Rochdale Panel
3 Burton A. (P) x (P) Doncaster Panel
4 Fleetwood (P) x (P) Bolton Panel
5 Lincoln (P) x (P) Wimbledon Panel
6 Oxford Utd. (P) x (P) Portsmouth Panel
7 Peterboro (P) x (P) Blackpool Panel
8 Rotherham (P) x (P) Gillingham Panel
9 Shrewsbury (P) x (P) Wycombe Panel
10 Southend (P) x (P) Sunderland Panel
11 Tranmere (P) x (P) Milton K.D. Panel
12 Colchester (P) x (P) Mansfield Panel
13 Crawley (P) x (P) Cambridge U. Panel
14 Exeter (P) x (P) Bradford C. Panel
15 Forest G. (P) x (P) Cheltenham Panel
16 Grimsby (P) x (P) Plymouth Panel
17 Leyton O. (P) x (P) Morecambe Panel
18 Macclesfield (P) x (P) Carlisle Panel
19 Northampton (P) x (P) Oldham Panel
20 Port Vale (P) x (P) Crewe Panel
21 Salford C. (P) x (P) Newport Co. Panel
22 Stevenage (P) x (P) Scunthorpe Panel
23 Walsall (P) x (P) Swindon Panel
24 Alloa (P) x (P) Dunfermline Panel
25 Dundee (P) x (P) Queen O’Sth Panel
26 East Fife (P) x (P) Clyde Panel
27 Forfar (P) x (P) Falkirk Panel
28 Peterhead (P) x (P) Montrose Panel
29 Stranraer (P) x (P) Dumbarton Panel
30 Annan (P) x (P) Brechin Panel
31 Cowdenbeath (P) x (P) Stenhsemuir Panel
32 Edinburgh C. (P) x (P) Cove R. Panel
33 Elgin (P) x (P) Queens Pk Panel
34 Stirling A. (P) x (P) Albion R. Panel
35 Barrow (P) x (P) Stockport Panel
36 Boreham W. (P) x (P) Dagenham Panel
37 Bromley (P) x (P) Aldershot Panel
38 Dover (P) x (P) Barnet Panel
39 Fylde (P) x (P) Hartlepool Panel
40 Halifax T. (P) x (P) Wrexham Panel
41 Maidenhead (P) x (P) Torquay Panel
42 Notts Co. (P) x (P) Harrogate Panel
43 Solihull M. (P) x (P) Chorley Panel
44 Sutton Utd. (P) x (P) Eastleigh Panel
45 Woking (P) x (P) Chesterfield Panel
46 Yeovil (P) x (P) Ebbsfleet Panel
47 Alfreton (P) x (P) Altrincham Panel
48 Bradford PA (P) x (P) Gateshead Panel
49 Chester (P) x (P) Kettering Panel

 

