FG Must Legislate Regulations On COVID-19 – Falana

Femi Falana, Human rights lawyer, says the federal government needs legal backing to enforce its regulations to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

The lawyer said this in reaction to a comment made by Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture.

The minister had threatened that those who flouted the government’s directives to contain the virus would be dealt with according to the law.

But in a statement on Thursday, Falana said the government has itself to blame if anyone flouts the measures put in place to contain the disease.

The senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) said he had asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency because it is on that basis that anyone who flouts the regulations could be prosecuted.

“Out of frustration, the federal government has threatened to deal with religious and political leaders who have been flouting the measures put in place to contain the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

“However, while no political or religious leader should be allowed to risk the lives of the Nigerian people by disregarding measures that have been announced by the authorities the Federal Government has itself to blame for failing to proclaim a state of emergency to deal with the ravaging COVID-19.

“It is common knowledge that leaders of many countries have since invoked the provisions of relevant statutes to declare a state of emergency before imposing restriction on the locomotion of people and lockdown of towns.

“Our appeal to President Mohammadu Buhari to proclaim a state of emergency throughout the federation pursuant to section 305 of the constitution of Nigeria has been ignored without any explanation.