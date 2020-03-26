Eden Hazard Admits He’s Been Below-Par At Real Madrid

Real Madrid forward, Eden Hazard, has admitted that his debut season at the Spanish capital club “has been bad”.

Concise News reports that the Belgium star joined Los Blancos in a big-money from Chelsea last year, but his maiden campaign has been hampered by recurring injuries.

The man himself concedes he has been a flop.

“My first season at Madrid has been bad, but none all of it,” Hazard told RTBF.

“It’s been a season of adaptation.

“I’ll be judged on the second one.

“It’s up to me to be in good shape next year.

“The group is good; it’s been a great experience for me.

“I still have four years left on my contract.”

Hazard resides in Madrid, which is one of the worst affected cities with regard to the coronavirus (covid-19) outbreak, but he is simply following the Spanish government’s instructions and is staying inside.

“I’m fine! Always inside the house, taking care of myself,” Hazard noted.

“I’m doing better, they took the stitches out one week ago.

“Now I’m working a little harder.

“I can walk now, so everything is fine!”