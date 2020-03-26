Dillian Whyte Condemns ‘Ridiculous’ Deontay Wilder – Tyson Fury Trilogy

British boxer, Dillian Whyte, has criticised America’s Deontay Wilder for accepting the trilogy challenge against Tyson Fury.

Concise News reports that Fury got the better of Wilder in a rematch in February.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ vows to come back and has triggered Wilder vs. Fury III.

Whyte isn’t impressed.

“It’s ridiculous considering he lost the first fight,” said Whyte to Skysports on Wilder using his contractual rematch clause.

“Fury is better than him in every department. What’s he going to change now that he hasn’t changed in the past 12-15 years? Nothing, he’s going to change nothing.”