Dillian Whyte Condemns ‘Ridiculous’ Deontay Wilder – Tyson Fury Trilogy

British boxer, Dillian Whyte, has criticised America’s Deontay Wilder for accepting the trilogy challenge against Tyson Fury.
Concise News reports that Fury got the better of Wilder in a rematch in February.
‘The Bronze Bomber’ vows to come back and has triggered Wilder vs. Fury III.
Whyte isn’t impressed.
“It’s ridiculous considering he lost the first fight,” said Whyte to Skysports on Wilder using his contractual rematch clause.
“Fury is better than him in every department. What’s he going to change now that he hasn’t changed in the past 12-15 years? Nothing, he’s going to change nothing.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.