The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, will get N10 billion from the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to battle coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

Concise News reports that Lagos has recorded 44 of the 65 cases of coronavirus so far reported in Africa’s most populous nation.

“With regard to the request by the government of Lagos State for financial support to combat and contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Lagos and Nigeria, the President has already approved the sum of N10 billion which release was effected within two days of the request,” a statement authored by Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu, read.

“The President has also approved and ensured the prompt release of N5 billion special intervention requested by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to equip and expand their facilities and laboratories.”

Also, Buhari has given approval to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control’s request for an aircraft from the Presidential Air Fleet for emergency situations.

“Other approved measures already put into place include the ban of flights from and into the country, suspension of the Federal Executive Council and National Council of State meetings and a directive for engagements, at the highest levels between the Federal Government and the state governments,” the statement read.

“President Buhari has also directed for the escalation of the nation’s capacity for testing and detection with the acquisition of testing kits and establishment of additional test centers; acquisition of Personnel Protection Equipment and the mobilization of experts and trained staff serving and recall of some of those retired.

“The closure of schools and tertiary institutions and the suspension of religious and other gatherings above the fifty prescribed number are also parts of the measures approved and are in place.

“The President is keeping a close eye on international developments on the spread of COVID-19 and will intensify or introduce new measures if they become necessary to protect Nigerians,” the statement said.

The NCDC Thursday evening confirmed 14 additional coronavirus cases, bringing the total number in the country to 65.

While 12 of the 14 cases were recorded in Lagos, two cases were confirmed in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

“Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 1 is close contact of a confirmed case,” the NCDC tweeted.

Below is a breakdown of cases confirmed by the NCDC (as of Thursday).

Lagos- 44

FCT- 12

Ogun- 3

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 1

Edo- 1

Bauchi-1

Osun-1

Rivers-1

Total: 65 confirmed cases