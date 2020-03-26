COVID-19: Bauchi Governor’s Friend Tests Positive

The government of Bauchi state, northeast Nigeria, has confirmed a second case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The second case is a 62-year-old man and a close friend of the state governor, Bala Mohammed, according to the Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Aliyu Maigoro.

This comes two days after the government confirmed that Governor Mohammed had tested positive for the disease.

Maigoro explained that 48 samples were taken for test and two have been confirmed positive, adding that 37 others returned negative while the results of nine samples were still pending.

The commissioner told journalists on Thursday in Bauchi that the State Ministry of Health has since begun the contact tracing of the second case.