COVID-19: Anthony Joshua In Self-isolation After Meeting Prince Charles

World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua had gone into self-isolation following a meeting with Prince Charles earlier in the month.

Concise News reports that Prince Charles contracted coronavirus and is self-isolating in Scotland after showing mild symptoms, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

On March 8, he spent the day with the Queen, prime minister Boris Johnson and stars of sport and entertainment including Joshua, at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

“AJ is at home following government guidelines, he is fit and well. He wishes everyone affected a speedy recovery and a huge thank you to all the front line key workers,” a spokesman for Joshua told the Daily Mail.

Joshua is due to defend his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20.

But the coronavirus could delay that bout and push back a hugely anticipated all-British fight with WBC champion Tyson Fury until next year at the earliest.