Coronavirus: Nigeria Traces 4,370 Suspects

The minister of information Lai Mohammed has disclosed that the federal government is working towards tracing 4, 370 people who had contact with coronavirus patients in the country.

Speaking during a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, Mohammed said it would be beneficial to the country as a whole, if those persons report to appropriate bodies.

The minister who is also a member of the presidential Task Force on COVID-19 noted that Nigeria was at the verge of entering a new phase of the virus which has affected thousands of people globally.

“Some Nigerians who flew into the country from overseas filled wrong addresses and phone numbers in their forms, making it difficult to trace them when the need arises,” Mohammed said.

“We urge those who have had contact with suspected cases to immediately report to the authorities.”

The minister said that failure to adhere to the rule will make Nigeria record exponential cases in the days ahead.

“Many are busy engaging in meaningless criticisms instead of complying with the stipulated directives to keep people safe,” he said.

“Some Nigerians defied orders to stay away from large gatherings while some religious leaders wilfully flouted the directives to ensure social distancing.

“The government is doing its best but we need the citizens to do their best too. We have now gone past the stage of persuasion. It’s time for strong enforcement.”