The Nigerian government on Thursday said it was considering placing a ban on inter-state traveling within the country due to coronavirus.

Nigeria’s minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, made this known at a media briefing, saying this will limit the spread of the disease from one state that has recorded case to the one which doesn’t have any.

But he said the ban would not affect services that will aid in combating the spread of the disease.

The minister also noted that other measures being put into consideration by the government included closing all motor parks and inter-state rail stations, and using firefighting and other adaptable vehicles and personnel to fumigate cities and towns.

Mohammed said that every measure taken would be in the best interest of Nigerians.