Coronavirus: Lagos Govt Announces Recovery Of Six Patients

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that six patients being treated for the coronavirus have recovered and will soon be discharged by the Infectious Diseases Hospital, Lagos.

The Special Assistant to the Lagos state governor on health, Tunde Ajayi, disclosed this on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

He wrote: “Six of our #COVID19 inpatients have recovered and will be discharged soon. There is something Lagos is doing right. Lagos takes the lead.”

If discharged, this will reduce the number of patients in Lagos which is currently 32 to 26.