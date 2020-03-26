Coronavirus: Keyamo Warns Pastors To Adhere To Govt’s Directives

Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, has warned Nigerian pastors to follow the directives from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), as the number of coronavirus cases rises to 51 in Nigeria.

NCDC on Wednesday confirmed five new cases with Rivers State recording its first case.

Two of the new cases were confirmed in Abuja, and another two in Lagos State.

Speaking on the spread of Coronavirus, Keyamo took to his Twitter page to admonish pastors to take note of NCDC precautionary measures in order to stop the spread of COVID-19

According to him, God can only help those who help themselves this period and Nigeria can only overcome Coronavirus if citizens follow the directives.

The post read: “Aside from the spiritual angle to this scourge, we must all work and pray; God can only help those who help themselves. Those our recalcitrant Pastors must realise this.

“All the directives of NCDC must be followed to the letter by all and sundry before it can quickly end in praise.”