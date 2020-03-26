Coronavirus: Italian Football Coach Loses Parent To COVID-19

Italian football coach and former player, Dario Marcolin has lost his 75-year-old father, Giancarlo, to Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Concise News reports that the football pundit’s father was included in the list of 921 COVID-19 casualties of Brescia, reported by the health authorities.

According to Corriere della Sera, almost 100 deaths have occurred in the nursing homes of the city and region in recent weeks.

Born in Brescia, Lombardy, Marcolin started his career with Cremonese and earned himself a move to Lazio in July 1992.

The former Cagliari, Genoa and Napoli player has also experienced a six-month stint at Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League back in 1999.

Before becoming a commentator for DAZN, Marcolin had spells as head coach of Modena, Padova, Catania and Avellino.

Italy is one of the nations worst hit by the global coronavirus pandemic.

As of Thursday, the 26th of March, more than 522,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in over 190 countries and territories, resulting in approximately 23,701 deaths and more than 123,000 recoveries.