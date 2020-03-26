The federal government, on Thursday said it is working towards tougher measures in containing coronavirus outbreak in the country.

This was disclosed by the minister of information, Lai Mohammed, during a media briefing.

Mohammed said the federal government is considering placing a ban on inter-state traveling within the country.

According to him, this will limit the spread of the disease, from one state that has recorded case to the one which doesn’t have any.

He however, said the ban will not affect services that will aid in combating the disease.

The minister also noted that other measures being put into consideration by the government include closing all motor parks and inter-state rail stations, and using firefighting and other adaptable vehicles and personnel to fumigate cities and towns.

Mohammed therefore said that every measure taken will be in best interest of Nigerians.