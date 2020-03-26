Coronavirus: Federer Pledges $1 Million To COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Tennis legend, Roger Federer, has pledged $1 million to help in the fight against coronavirus disease (covid-19).

Concise News reports that hundreds of athletes have stepped up to raise awareness and money for those impacted by covid-19.

Soccer stars, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi; NBA stars like Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Blake Griffin.

The Swiss master is the latest athlete to open his checkbook.

Federer, 38, who posted his intentions on his verified Twitter account on Wednesday said. “These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind. Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland,” he wrote, referring to his wife.

“Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy!”

As of Thursday, more than 472,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in over 190 countries and territories, resulting in approximately 21,300 deaths and more than 114,000 recoveries.