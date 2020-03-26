Lawmakers in Lagos, southwest Nigeria, on Thursday passed a bill to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

Concise News reports that the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, made this known during plenary.

The bill is titled, “A Bill for a Law to Combat and Stop the Spread of Coronavirus Pandemic in Lagos State and for Connected Purposes”.

The House passed the bill through voice votes after the third reading, before the speaker directed the Clerk of the House, Azeez Sanni, to prepare and send a clean copy of the bill to Governor Sanwo-Olu for his assent.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 14 additional coronavirus cases, bringing the total number in the country to 65.

While 12 of the 14 cases were recorded in Lagos, two cases were confirmed in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

“Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 1 is close contact of a confirmed case,” the NCDC tweeted.

Below is a breakdown of cases confirmed by the NCDC (as of Thursday).

Lagos- 44

FCT- 12

Ogun- 3

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 1

Edo- 1

Bauchi-1

Osun-1

Rivers-1

Total: 65 confirmed cases