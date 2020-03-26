Buhari Returns To Office As Aso Rock Gets Fumigated

President Muhammadu Buhari returned to the office on Wednesday after testing negative for the coronavirus, Concise News reports.

However, this news platform understands that the President worked from home on Thursday as the office was closed for fumigation.

He worked till Wednesday afternoon before retiring to his residence.

He had been absent on Tuesday after his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, tested positive for the virus.

Buhari was not allowed to receive any visitor inside the presidential villa which was already looking like a ghost town following the scaling down of activities as a precaution.

The intensive fumigation of the presidency began from the president’s office on Thursday morning, according to TheCable.

The fumigators arrived at 9.30 am and are expected to cover the entire presidential villa.

They fumigated the building housing the president’s office as well as the floors, corridors and major pathways.

They were dressed in white overalls and masked, in addition to wearing other protective gears.